Liberia: Prison Fellow-Liberia Ends Workshop Promoting Access to Justice for Community Dwellers in Bong County

27 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — Prison Fellowship-Liberia has ended a two-day workshop on access to justice for community members from across Bong's thirteen administrative districts.

The Country Director of Prison Fellowship-Liberia, Francis Kollie, highlighted in his keynote address that the fact to access to justice is a right and as such community members should seek the legal redress.

He went on to state that 'we need this workshop' and 'look forward to a Liberia in which person's access will remain paramount'. Kollie also said though Liberians have their constitutional rights, the biggest challenge facing the rule of law was accessing those rights. "We have police stations but we feel we have no access to justice. We must take advantage of the rule of law," he said.

The workshop, sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), OHCHR, UN Women, OSIWA and UNICEF, was aimed at encouraging community residents to seek legal matters during violent-related cases, mainly domestic issues, rape, land dispute, among others.

Kollie stressed that community members can only maintain peace when they are empowered, noting that knowledge gained at the two-day event will serve as a tool for community members when the need for access to justice arises.

He said for the past ten years with support from international partners, his organization has worked in maintaining peace mainly in communities. He said they were prepared to work with community members in fact-tracking with the involvement of Prison Fellowship-Liberia and the Judiciary.

The workshop focused on access to justice and examined the challenges being face by community members in seeking justice trial situations.

In her remarks, Bendu L. Kollie, Prison Coordinator for Bong, Nimba and Lofa, hailed Prison Fellowship-Liberia for always working with the justice system in helping so resolve community related cases. "Prison Fellowship-Liberia has really done well over the years. They have been the link between the community and the police mostly when it relates to crimes," she said.

Kollie urged participants of the workshop to always seek the law, stating: "if they can't come to you, you have to go to them," she said. Kollie also asked participants to work "in hand-in-hand with the police and Prison Fellowship-Liberia to help see that justice is served in the community".

Speaking on behalf of participants, Abraham Sumo, town chief of Gbaota, lauded Prison Fellowship-Liberia for the workshop and said it broadened their knowledge on the importance of access to justice.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.