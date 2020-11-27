Liberia: Action for Community Matters Pays Tribute to Fallen Staff Zehdeed Pearson

Monrovia — The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a grassroot microfinance organization, Action for Community Matters (ACOMA), has expressed profound regret over the passing of one of her staff, Mr. Zehdeed Pearson.

Though Mr. Pearson died sometimes at the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia, Mrs. Emily Gugbeh-Peal, who is currently residing in the United States of America, was recently informed about his demise.

According to family sources, the 56 year old man, died of high blood pressure and high sugar level following protracted illness. Shortly before his death, Zehdeed was said to have informed his wife and five children of several body pains, casting uncertainty over his chances of survival and sadly urging them to take care of themselves.

Shocked and broken-hearted, Mrs. Peal has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, adding that the late Mr. Pearson will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to duty and his great passion for education and other humanitarian programs.

Though physically challenged, Mr. Pearson never allowed his condition to steal away the passion and commitment to work in order to help others with disabilities get support through education and other humanitarian assistance.

Mr Pearson worked along with ACOMA on a special educational project for persons with disabilities with sponsorship from a United States based humanitarian Madam Michelle Lerach.

The three year Adult Literacy Program significantly impacted hundreds of lives, spreading the light of literacy, particularly among persons with disabilities at the Group of 77.

Through his hard work, several persons acquired basic literacy skills including reading and writing.

The late Mr. Pearson also worked along with ACOMA Liberia to introduce the micro credit program and the village saving loan for the Group of 77. To date, both programs are still ongoing and benefiting hundreds of marginalized and underprivileged women and their families.

Sources recalled that the deceased played a major role in the various projects, and that he continued working until his death, coordinating and ensuring that they were successful.

In addition, he actively participated and contributed to other programs including regular capacity building seminars, workshops and year-end celebrations.

Mr Pearson died at age 56, leaving to mourn his widow Nunah Pearson and five Children; two of whom have completed their high school while the others are yet to graduate.

Born January 8, 1966, in Nimba County, Mr Pearson graduated from the Worldwide Mission High School in Monrovia. Prior to joining ACOMA, he was a full member of the Group of 77 disabled organization and an employee of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications where he work for more than eight (8) years.

Giving his hard work, selflessness and commitment, he received an overwhelming 'last respect' from various sectors especially within the disable community. Though he's gone, Mr. Pearson will never be forgotten.