Liberia: Lofa Eyes Mariamu Fofana for Senate As Vamadu Sheriff, Others Throw Support

Monrovia — As the race for the Liberian Senate intensifies across the country with fifteen seats up for a grab, the issue of women leadership remains germane in the fifteen political sub-divisions of the country; with the people of votes-rich Lofa County wrestling over the need for a female Senator.

Record shows that Lofa County has three women currently on the ballot for the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Elections.

Those contesting include incumbent Representatives Julie Wiah Fatormah and Mariamu Beyan Fofana of Lofa County Districts #2 and #4 respectively, along with Ms. Deddeh North Jones, a prominent women's leader and activist.

However, a prominent son of Lofa County, Vamadu Sheriff, has opined that of the three qualified female senatorial candidates, incumbent Representative, Mariamu Beyan Fofana, is best- suited for the senatorial job in terms of bringing development to Lofa.

Mr. Sheriff added that the election of Representative Fofana as Senator for Lofa County will not only address the issue of much-needed reconciliation among the citizenry in the county but promote genuine peace and progress.

"While we, Liberians, often boast of electing the first woman president in the person of former President Ellen J. Sirleaf on the continent of Africa, our commitment to a more inclusive and equitable women-leadership remains unbending," he added.

He argues that the low number of women representations at national leadership is dangerous and poses long-term problems not just in Liberia, but other countries in sub-Sahara Africa.

"I find it very disturbing and retrogressive, the attempts by some of our politicians and their followers, waging unnecessary verbal attacks against one of the industrious and people-oriented lawmakers in our county in person of Mariamu Beyan Fofana," Sheriff further said.

He categorically debunked criticisms by Rep. Fofana's political opponents and their apologists that her primary intension to seek the elected senatorial post for Lofa is based on greed and personal aggrandizement.

She is seeking the senatorial post for Lofa County to enable her adequately serve her people and the country at large," he added.

Vamadu Sheriff who is also an experienced financial expert wonders why some men, especially politicians in Liberia pretend to understand all the gender issues and their solutions more than the 2 million women in the country most of whom are active electorates.

He named what he calls the "sacrificial leadership' exemplifies by rep. Fofana during the Ebola crisis in 2014, resolving ethnic and religious conflicts between the Mandingo and Lorma tribes, standing up to the Weah-led administration regarding equitable distribution of Covid-19 stimulus resources across the country, strengthening local and national security by erecting police depots in local and border towns in District #4 and many others as achievements of Representative Mariamu Beyan Fofana."

He, however noted that when one critically examines the backgrounds of the three women in the race without the tribal or religious lenses, only Representative Fofana will stand out as more capable and legislatively experienced to serve as Lofa County Senator.

The Lofa Senatorial hopeful, who is contesting on the All Liberian Coalition Party ticket, resigned recently from the opposition Unity Party over reported failure of the UP to recommend her to the CPP, as its Senatorial candidate.

Representative Mariamu Fofana, is second term lawmaker who currently chairs the House's Committee on Rules, Order and Administration in the 54th National Legislature.

"It is in view of these, I declare my unwavering support to Hon. Mariamu Fofana's senatorial bid, and urge all those interested in progress and development of our dear county (Lofa) and by extension Liberia, to lend support to Hon. Mariamu Fofana to ensure that comes December 8, she is overwhelmingly elected as the next Senator of Lofa county," Vamadu Sheriff accentuated.