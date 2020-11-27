Liberia: Former Nimba County's Superintendent Rallies Voters Against Ruling Party Ahead of December 8 Polls

Nimba County — With just days to the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections (SSE), the former Superintendent of Nimba County and erstwhile supporter of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. D. Dorr Cooper, has called on Nimbaians to reject the CDC at the polls.

Mr. Cooper is running on the ticket of the Rainbow Alliance against six other candidates including Rep. Jeremiah Kpan Koung who is backed by President Weah and the CDC.

Cooper served as Superintendent during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and maintained his post following the takeover of the Weah-led government, a move observers say was due to his support to the CDC during the 2017 Presidential elections.

However, he was sacked by President Weah at the beginning of 2020 following news that he was planning to run for senator.

At a campaign rally on Thursday, Mr. Cooper said, he regretted his decision to support the CDC in 2017 because the county has not benefitted from the party's success as Nimbaians are being snubbed over key positions in the government in favor of southeasterners.

"I regret voting for the CDC. They don't have anything to offer Nimbaians but rather to fool us," said Mr. Cooper.

He said of all the candidates, he is the best choice for the senatorial seat given his track record as public servant over the years.

In the early stages of the electoral process, there were reports that the former Nimba Superintendent received huge sum of money from the CDC and Rep. Koung to back off from the race. He debunked the information as false and misleading as evidenced by his registration and subsequent acceptance by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"I am running and I am the number one on the list. So, you all need to vote for me," he said.

Mr. Cooper has been a major figure in Nimba Politics following the end of the civil war. Before his appointment as Superintendent of the county, he served as Mayor of Ganta City, the industrial hub of the county.

His contenders in the race for the Senate, in addition to Rep. Koung include former Senator Adolphus Saye-Taayor Dolo (Independent), Edith Lianue Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), incumbent Senator Thomas S. Grupee, running on the ticket of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Taa Z. Wongbe, Independent, and Garrison Doldeh Yealue, Jr. of the People's Unification Party (PUP).