Liberia: Former Nimba County's Superintendent Rallies Voters Against Ruling Party Ahead of December 8 Polls

27 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Nimba County — With just days to the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections (SSE), the former Superintendent of Nimba County and erstwhile supporter of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. D. Dorr Cooper, has called on Nimbaians to reject the CDC at the polls.

Mr. Cooper is running on the ticket of the Rainbow Alliance against six other candidates including Rep. Jeremiah Kpan Koung who is backed by President Weah and the CDC.

Cooper served as Superintendent during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and maintained his post following the takeover of the Weah-led government, a move observers say was due to his support to the CDC during the 2017 Presidential elections.

However, he was sacked by President Weah at the beginning of 2020 following news that he was planning to run for senator.

At a campaign rally on Thursday, Mr. Cooper said, he regretted his decision to support the CDC in 2017 because the county has not benefitted from the party's success as Nimbaians are being snubbed over key positions in the government in favor of southeasterners.

"I regret voting for the CDC. They don't have anything to offer Nimbaians but rather to fool us," said Mr. Cooper.

He said of all the candidates, he is the best choice for the senatorial seat given his track record as public servant over the years.

In the early stages of the electoral process, there were reports that the former Nimba Superintendent received huge sum of money from the CDC and Rep. Koung to back off from the race. He debunked the information as false and misleading as evidenced by his registration and subsequent acceptance by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"I am running and I am the number one on the list. So, you all need to vote for me," he said.

Mr. Cooper has been a major figure in Nimba Politics following the end of the civil war. Before his appointment as Superintendent of the county, he served as Mayor of Ganta City, the industrial hub of the county.

His contenders in the race for the Senate, in addition to Rep. Koung include former Senator Adolphus Saye-Taayor Dolo (Independent), Edith Lianue Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), incumbent Senator Thomas S. Grupee, running on the ticket of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Taa Z. Wongbe, Independent, and Garrison Doldeh Yealue, Jr. of the People's Unification Party (PUP).

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.