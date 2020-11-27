Liberia: WFP Transports Huge Quantities of Food Commodities to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County in Readiness for the Covid-19 Household Food Support Programme

press release

Monrovia — The UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Liberia over the weekend began transporting huge quantities of food commodities to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County in readiness for the COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) distribution in the southeast.

Taking advantage of the relative improvement in road conditions due to the emerging dry season, WFP dispatched a convoy of 8 large logistical trucks conveying 421 metric tons of food commodities. The huge consignment is the first batch of 5,282 metric tons of food items intended for distribution in 5 southeast counties including Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru, and Sinoe.

WFP's Logistics Assistant, Lysander Martin, speaking via mobile phone from Toe Town, Grand Gedeh, early Monday morning was upbeat about the trip to Zwedru. "We have encountered a lot of obstacles due to a bad, almost impassable road situation. However, we are now in Toe Town and hope to touch ground in Zwedru before dark today, God willing".

Meanwhile, WFP's Logistics Associate, John Clarke, has confirmed that more food truck convoys will shortly depart the Freeport of Monrovia for the southeast through Zwedru to augment initial arrivals. He said WFP is scaling up food delivery to the counties now that the roads are becoming pliable. "Additionally, we are closed to identifying a sea transport option to convey more commodities via the ports of Greenville and Harper," he stressed.

WFP, together with the Steering Committee and all partners involved, is working tirelessly to ensure that food reaches those most in need across Liberia in the coming month. Food distributions are currently ongoing in Todee district targeting over 19,600 households in 36 communities in 8 clans, and distributions will begin shortly in Margibi and Nimba Counties.