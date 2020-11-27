Liberia: Pres. Weah Declares Sunday, November 29 as National Holiday

27 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

-To be observed on Monday, 30 November

President George Manneh Weah has by proclamation declared Sunday, 29 November, the 125th Birth Anniversary of William V. S. Tubman, to be celebrated on Monday, 30 November throughout the Republic as a National Holiday and consistent with the prescribed COVID-19 Health Protocols.

President Weah has ordered and directed that all government ministries, agencies, business houses, and market places be closed on Monday, 30 November from six o'clock ante meridian to six o'clock post meridiem.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, at the 3rd session of the 42nd Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, a legislation was enacted commemorating 29 November, the birth anniversary of William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, 18th President of the Republic of Liberia, each year, in keeping with the will of the Liberian people.

The proclamation says this act of Legislature is in recognition of his productive, meaningful services and policies, including the Integration Policy, the granting of suffrage to women, as well as national policies and many other socio-economic developments, and his contributions to the emancipation of African Colonial Territories into statehood.

"In recognition of the numerous contributions, profound changes and lasting accomplishments made during his administration," the proclamation said, "the citizens of the Republic, desirous of showing their deep appreciation, esteem and approval of his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, did petition and requested the Legislature of this Nation to issue permanent record of their sentiments in honor of his birth for posterity."

