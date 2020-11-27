Liberia to Benefit 60 Hand Pumps

27 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

-Weah's Islamic Advisor reveals

The Islamic Advisor to President George Weah, Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh, has disclosed that two non-governmental organizations: Turkey Center for Humanitarian Activity in Africa and DiyanetVakifi foundation have begun construction for 60 hand pumps across Liberia, valued over US$225,000.

Speaking in an interview with reporters Wednesday in Monrovia, Sheik Jallo said the Turkish NGO will construct five hand pumps in each of Liberia's 15 counties to provide safe-drinking water for citizens.

He said the project has already begun with five hand pumps each completed in Margibi and Montserrado counties, while construction is ongoing in Grand Bassa County, respectively.

Sheik Jalloh urged Muslims and Christians in Liberia to rally behind President Weah to develop the country noting, that since Liberia declared her independence in 1847, no past Liberian president or government ever had Islamic Advisor except President Weah so, Muslims in Liberia should join him for unity and transformation.

According to him, the Weah administration has exhibited religious tolerance therefore; he urged both Christians and Muslims to support the President in reconciling the entire country. He claimed the President has done more in promoting diversity and tolerance in his three years in office than previous presidents before him.

The Islamic Advisor disclosed his office has worked out modalities with the Office of President Weah for the promotion of religious harmony, explaining that government has agreed for both Muslim and Christian advisors to the President to pray at all official functions.

He called on Muslims to come out in their numbers to welcome a visiting Islamic cleric, Shiek Muhammad Awal, who is expected to arrive in Liberia on November 28, 2020.

Sheik Jalloh said while ShiekAwal is in the country, Muslims in Liberia will honor President Weah for his support to the Muslim community The visiting Muslim cleric is founder and director of ZaitunDawah Institute (ZDI) a think-tank research center with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

The center also has branches in New York, Atlanta, Nigeria, and Ghana, respectively. Sheikh Awal is a scholar in Islamic Sciences, Comparative Religion and Logic. He is also a debater, motivational speaker and prolific writer.

