Liberia: Rep. Koffa Speaks of Victory

27 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Grand Kru County Electoral District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. FonatiKoffa, who heads the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change campaign said victory is certain for the CDC.

Incumbent Senator Peter Coleman is the senatorial candidate for the CDC in that county and the campaign team of Senator Coleman has put into place all available means to ensure Coleman retains his seat. The Office of Rep. Koffa has announced that the lawmaker and his entourage were expected to have left Monrovia for Grand Kru on Thursday, November 26, to embark on a traditional visit.

An official itinerary detailing his activities while in the southeast of Liberia has been released by his office. Kick-starting his activities will be a visit to the Tubman University in Maryland County on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where Rep. Koffa will attend the graduation exercises of the university. Scores of Grand Kru students are expected to obtain degrees in various disciplines.

He will then attend official launch of the universal access tower in Paluken, an initiative of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). The occasion will be graced by the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and officials of the entity.

The GSM tower in Paluken comes at the back of tireless efforts exerted by Rep. Koffa to ensure that the capital of Forpoh Statutory is at long last connected to network.

The Paluken tower is one of two universal access sites in Liberia that will provide full GSM capabilities and internet to that part of the country. The initial provider is Lonestar Cell MTN.

On Tuesday, December 1, Representative Koffa will arrive in Buah, his district office to officially begin campaign activities as chairman of the Grand Kru campaign for the re-election of Senator Peter Sonpon Coleman.

