Ghana: 3 Granted Gh¢1.6 Million Bail for Allegedly Conspiring to Steal Gold

Three persons, including a Burkinabe, were yesterday granted GH¢1.6 million bail for allegedly conspiring to steal 100kg of gold valued at $5.8 million.

Per the bail condition, each of them is to produce two sureties whose net salary should not be less than GH¢1,000.

Seth Owusu, Bashiru Pafadnam, the Burkinabe, and Abubakar Sadick, currently at large, would appear again on December 17.

Their counsel, Mr George Asomani, argued that his clients had persons of substance to stand as sureties and that they would avail themselves in court.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, told the court presided by Justice Emmanuel Esaandoh, a high court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a circuit court judge, that the accused stole the gold, belonging to Raymond Turckson Kobina, a businessman.

The court heard that Sadick, who was an employee of Kobina, conspired with Owusu and Pafadnam, to steal the 100kg of gold, and subsequently caused a company called ITALTEC Ghana Ltd to ship 5kg gold valued at GH¢1,595,000 to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

ASP Asare told the court that in July, this year, Kobina took delivery of 100 kg of gold from different miners and was waiting for prospective buyers.

The court heard that on July 26, Sadick, who knew where Kobina kept the stolen gold left home.

ASP Asare said a few moments later, Kobina could not find the gold, and he (Kobina) lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Thereafter, the prosecutor said that attempts to reach Sadick via the telephone were unsuccessful as Sadick failed to answer phone calls.

ASP Asare said Kobina later got information that Pafadnam was spotted at a refinery with a quantity of gold, suspected to be that of the complainant.

The court heard that Pafadnam was arrested and led the police to arrest Owusu.

The prosecutor said it came to light in the course of investigation that the accused gave the 100 kg gold to ITALTEC out of which 5kg valued at $290,000 was shipped to Dubai.