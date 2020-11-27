Morocco: Former Ethiopian Ambassador to Morocco Awarded Alawite Wissam of Order of Grand Officer

Addis Ababa — The former Ethiopian Ambassador to Morocco Yeshi Tamrat Bitew was awarded, Thursday evening in Addis Ababa, the Alawite Wissam of the Order of Grand officer, granted to her by HM King Mohammed VI at the end of her mission in the Kingdom.

The Wissam Royal was presented to Yeshi Tamrat Bitew by the Ambassador of Morocco to Ethiopia and Djibouti Nezha Alaoui M'Hammdi, during a ceremony which took place in the presence of Ethiopian ministers of state, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Addis Ababa and several Ethiopian figures from different spheres.

On this occasion, Nezha Alaoui M'Hammdi underlined that this royal decoration, one of the most prestigious of the Kingdom awarded to top foreign personalities, is a recognition of the distinguished and significant contribution of Yeshi Tamrat Bitew to the strengthening of relations between Morocco and Ethiopia.

For her part, the Ethiopian diplomat said she was very honored to receive the decoration awarded to her by HM King Mohammed VI, which is "also an honor for Ethiopia and its people".