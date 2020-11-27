South Africa: Provinces Raise the Red Flag Over Resurgences As Vaccine Deals Take Shape

27 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week there has been a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the Eastern and Western Cape. Meanwhile, China is considering supplying Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa. And NSFAS students will have to wait until 2021 to receive the laptops promised to them seven months ago.

SA lays the groundwork to authorise future Covid-19 vaccines

In the past two weeks at least three potential Covid-19 vaccines have proved to be highly effective. However, they might not be appropriate for use in South Africa. It's up to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to review and approve each for use in South Africa when the time comes. And preparations to fast-track this four-year process have already begun. Catherine Tomlinson explains the different ways this might happen.

Nevertheless, vaccinating millions of South Africans will be no easy task. James Stent and Nathan Geffen explore whether our health system has embarked on a project of this scale before, if it has the capacity to make the vaccines and who might...

