South Africa: Andile Nongogo Appointed NSFAS CEO

27 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chief Executive Officer.

After an extensive search, the Minister concurred with NSFAS's decision to appoint Andile Nongogo as the CEO for a period of five years.

According to LinkedIn, Nongogo is a former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA).

Nzimande has also appointed a 13-member board.

The members include Ernest Khosa as chairperson; Yonke Twani; Bamanye Matiwane; Jullie Beya; Cyril Madiba; Reshma Mathura; Max Fuzani; Richard Msweli; Pumela Msweli; Sanele Zondi; Lindiwe Matlali; Pretty Makukule and the Treasury position is still to be selected.

Administrator's term comes to an end

NSFAS was placed under administration following irregular expenditure. Dr Randall Carolissen was appointed as an administrator in August 2018 for a period of one year. He was re-appointed for a second term due to some problems that still needed to be resolved, according to reports.

Nzimande thanked the outgoing administrator, whose tenure comes to a fold in December, for a job well done.

"Despite many challenges, NSFAS is a much better entity now than it was when Carolissen took over," Nzimande said.

Carolissen admitted that it has been a much tougher journey than he had anticipated.

"We've done a lot great of work and there's still a lot of work to be done, and we tried to do that with integrity," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.