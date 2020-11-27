Zimbabwe: Just in - Rushwaya Claims Gold Being Tampered With

27 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

HENRIETTA Rushwaya today complained in court that her 6kg gold was being tampered with at Fidelity Printers and Refiners saying it has since lost three grams in weight and also lost 6 percent of its purity.

Rushwaya, through her lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero, said she was also subjected to harassment during the time she will be moved from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assaying of the said gold, which is kept as an exhibit.

Rushwaya said she was harassed on November 19, 20 and 23 where she was taken from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for re-assay of the gold.

"The gold that has been seized from accused and its weight has since varied with three grams.

"The purity percentage has materially varied with some blocks ranging from 93 percent and others now more than 100 percent.

"It is our view that once this gold was taken in the hands of police as exhibit it is now subject to the court's directive.

"She cannot be asked to sign for the gold as she is no longer in her custody. The gold has since lost its purity by 6 percent," said Mr Dzvetero.

Rushwaya is jointly charged with businessman Ali Muhamad, security agents Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya, miner Gift Karanda on smuggling.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.