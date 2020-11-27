Zimbabwe: Just in - Private Sector Urged to Foster Good Governance

The private sector has been urged to be patriotic and play their part in fostering good governance that will be pivotal in the country's economic revival journey.

Officially opening the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe annual conference in Nyanga today, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the economy was on the verge of take-off and urged professionals in the accounting field to collaborate with Government to foster good governance, accountability and transparency.

"Governance, both political and economic, is a prime theme the world over and rightly so. Without good governance, it is difficult to have transparency and accountability so required for our economic recovery journey," she said.

She said the main economic issues of good governance relevant to Zimbabwe fall in the areas of the management of public resources, including sale of public assets, and the development and maintenance of transparent economic and regulatory environment conducive to private activity.

This year's conference is running under the theme 'Transforming Governance and Accounting in the New Normal'.