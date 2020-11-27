Somalia: Puntland, Galmudug Leaders Agree On Security Cooperation

27 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Authorities in Puntland's Mudug and Puntland regions who attended the meeting said they agreed to strengthen security cooperation between the two sides.

The governor of Puntland's Mudug region Abdi Ladiif Muse Nur said the meeting focused on fighting al-Shabaab, securing elections, restricting exchange rates and preventing clashes between clan militias, and other issues.

The governor of Mudug region for Galmudug administration Abdirahman Diriye Ishal said that the two administrations and their forces are united in ensuring security in Galmudug and are ready to prevent acts of insecurity.

The officials of the two administrations agreed that the regional security agencies should jointly carry out security operations and that this cooperation has led to security improvements for the people of the two administration.

