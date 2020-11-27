Somalia: South West Faces 'First' Shabaab Threat

The President of South West State of Somalia Abdi Aziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagreen) said that his administration has faced the first challenge from Al-Shabaab.

He said many areas and districts in the South West have been besieged by al-Shabaab, and some districts are impassable.

He added that four of the districts in the South West are under the control of Al-Shabaab, and there are still insecurity challenges in the South West districts. He also said that the South-West state is ready for joint operations to open roads to local authorities and weed out the group.

The statement of the President of South West State of Somalia Abdi Aziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagreen) comes at a time when Al-Shabaab sometimes carries out assassinations, bombings and attacks in districts in the three regions of South West