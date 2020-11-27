Somalia: South West Faces 'First' Shabaab Threat

27 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The President of South West State of Somalia Abdi Aziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagreen) said that his administration has faced the first challenge from Al-Shabaab.

He said many areas and districts in the South West have been besieged by al-Shabaab, and some districts are impassable.

He added that four of the districts in the South West are under the control of Al-Shabaab, and there are still insecurity challenges in the South West districts. He also said that the South-West state is ready for joint operations to open roads to local authorities and weed out the group.

The statement of the President of South West State of Somalia Abdi Aziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagreen) comes at a time when Al-Shabaab sometimes carries out assassinations, bombings and attacks in districts in the three regions of South West

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.