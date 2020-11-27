Kenya: Gor Mahia Announce Departure Date for APR Clash

After a week of uncertainty characterised by go-slows, record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will finally jet out of the country on Friday morning for Kigali, Rwanda where they face APR in the preliminary stage of the prestigious Caf Champions League on Saturday.

Gor Mahia Team Manager Jolawi Obondo Thursday confirmed that they will take one hour flight to Kigali but was non-committal on how they will abide to the requirement of foreigners being taken on a mandatory 24-hour quarantine by the Rwandan government.

"We are leaving on Friday morning and will spend the rest of the time in our hotel before the match kicks off. I hope everything shall go on as planned despite the stringent health measures in Rwanda which requires a 24-hour mandatory quarantine," he said.

The match kicks-off at 4pm Kenyan time and Gor Mahia CEO Ray Oruo told Nation Sport that attempts to request Caf to reschedule the match to Sunday through Football Kenya Federation were unsuccessful.

"It is better we be in Rwanda and plead our case instead of being in the country yet their government is very strict on health protocols that insist on coronavirus test and 24-hour quarantine. We hope we will play this match even if kick-off is delayed," said Oruo.

Oruo confirmed that the club had managed to get 22 air tickets for players and technical bench but is still in the process of acquiring tickets for officials and other individuals accompanying the team.

However, the trip is still in doubt as players continue to demand for their pay before travelling to Rwanda. Nation Sport has established that the players Thursday went straight to club chairman Ambrose Rachier's office after training to ask for their dues.

Two players who spoke on condition of anonymity threatened to boycott the match if they don't receive their salaries in full.

"We hope we shall have our pay in full otherwise I can't go to Rwanda and leave my family without food. I am not physiologically settled because of the delays in salaries which has affected our day-to-day activities. The management should learn from this and take keen interest in player's welfare," said one player.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo will lead K'Ogalo against APR following the suspension of Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira from overseeing continental matches due to lack of Caf 'A' coaching licence or its equivalent.

Gor last played APR in 2014 in the Cecafa Kagame Cup group stage where both teams settled for a 2-2 draw in Rwanda.