Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Case

27 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 205th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 has indicated the registration of one new case, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,728.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 case is a 47-year-old male, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported 33 positive cases, bringing total number of cases to15, 960 cases, 15, 558 recoveries, 331deaths and 70 under treatment.

