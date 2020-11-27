Gambia: GRCS Conducts Regional Training On Access to Information

27 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

The Gambia Red Cross Society recently conducted a four-day regional stakeholder training on access to information.

The trainingattracted key stakeholders such as National Youth Council, personnel from The Gambia Immigration Department as well as Red Cross volunteers among others.

The projected is being sponsored by the European Union and implemented by The Gambia Red CrossSociety in collaboration with the Spanish Red Cross.

Alasan Senghore, secretary general of The Gambia Red Cross Society, saidhis institution is here to support the efforts of the government in national development.

The training, he added, is designed to outline the root causes of migration and to also provide opportunities for migrantsto stay.

He further explained that they are also working hand-in-hand with the youth so as to keep them busy and engage in meaningful development.

Bubacar Singateh national focal point on migration, who is also the project coordinator for The Gambia Red Cross, acknowledged that The Gambia Red Cross volunteers are providing essential services at service points for migrants such as Psycho-social support and temporal shelter amongst others.

This support, he added, last for three days regardless of their migratory status, which they deem as one's human right.

"At the end of the training, trainees are expected to showcase an increased understanding onhow to engage the communities about the operations and programs of the Gambia Red Cross society and to also collect feedbacks to make sure that said operations are translated to the needs of the community."

