Gambia: Schools Warned Over Age-Cheating Athletes

The president of the Secondary School Sports Association, Ismaila Ceesay has made a strong warning to school principals and PE teachers over athletes' age-cheating ahead of their upcoming Inter-schools championship.

He added that that they are developing a software to solve or fight the problem of over aged athletes in the championship.

Mr. Ceesay was speaking on Tuesday as the association presented cash prizes to winners of the 2020 Inter-schools Championship held at the Gambia Teachers Union Secretariat in Kanifing.

"In the past, we experienced a lot of problems but gradually, we are now experiencing less problems especially the one that has to do with over-aged athletes. I want to advise principals and PE teachers that we have a very correct and good system in place that we can easily track over-aged athletes," he said.

He added that in their last championship, a lot of athletes were being disqualified especially from Region One.

"We see that a particular athlete would finished schooling and sat to grade 12, but he would later be recycled and participate again, which is against the rules of our competition."

According to him, they want to give chance to the young ones that are coming up, while advising athletes who already completed their education to a particular school to face out and give chance to others.

"Discipline is one thing that we will never compromise. This year's championship that is coming up will have strict rules in terms of encouraging discipline. So I'm urging all schools to ensure that whenever you are coming to competitions, try to come with a clean mindset and good behaviour in our competitions," he said.