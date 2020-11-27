Gambia: Barrow Scores in Bologna Coppa Italia Defeat to Spezia

Scorpions' attacker Musa Barrow scored a fine goal during his side's (Bologna FC) 4-2 home defeat to Spezia in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia played at the Renato Daall'Ara Stadium on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for his side in the 13th minutes when he canceled Roberto Piccoli's opener for Spezia in the 5th minutes of the game.

Bologna took the lead for the first time in the game when Riccardo Orsolini scored in stoppage time of the first half, going into the break.

Spezia started the second half very well and equalised through Diego Farias in the 64th minutes to force the game into extra-time.

Giulio Maggiore braced in the 100th and 119th minutes gave Spezia a comfortable win to progress to the next round of the Coopa Italia.

Musa Barrow, who helped the Scorpions earn a vital win against Gabon in their Afcon qualifiers missed a penalty for Bologna in the stroke of halftime.

The former Hawks FC player has now scored three goals and an assist for Bologna this season.

Bologna sits twelve places in the Italian Serie A standings with 9 points, while Spezia are one places below (thirteen).