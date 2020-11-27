Gambia: MJFC Marks Universal Children's Day

Malick Jallow Foundation for Children (MJFC) formerly known as the Institute for the Advancement of Children's Rights (IACR) has joined civil society and the rest of the world in marking the Universal Children's Day.

Universal Children's Day was established in 1954 and celebrated on November 20th each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

November 20th is also the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child as well as the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the child.

MJFC acknowledges the fundamental progress made by The Gambia in strengthening its legal framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of children.

The MJFC seizes the opportunity to call for greater enforcement of the noble objectives and promise of the Children's Act of 2005 especially in relation to combating tourism related exploitation of children.

It also called on The Gambia Police Force to ensure timely and effective investigation and prosecution of tourism related exploitation of children to deter its perpetration.

Finally, it encouraged government of The Gambia to strengthen legal aid and support for children in conflict with the law through the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA).

