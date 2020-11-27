Gambia: MJFC Marks Universal Children's Day

27 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Malick Jallow Foundation for Children (MJFC) formerly known as the Institute for the Advancement of Children's Rights (IACR) has joined civil society and the rest of the world in marking the Universal Children's Day.

Universal Children's Day was established in 1954 and celebrated on November 20th each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

November 20th is also the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child as well as the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the child.

MJFC acknowledges the fundamental progress made by The Gambia in strengthening its legal framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of children.

The MJFC seizes the opportunity to call for greater enforcement of the noble objectives and promise of the Children's Act of 2005 especially in relation to combating tourism related exploitation of children.

It also called on The Gambia Police Force to ensure timely and effective investigation and prosecution of tourism related exploitation of children to deter its perpetration.

Finally, it encouraged government of The Gambia to strengthen legal aid and support for children in conflict with the law through the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA).

Njongon community clinic boosted with medical items

GRCS conducts regional training on access to information

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.