Gambia: GRA, Media Will Work Toward Sensitizing Gambians On Tax Compliance

Yankuba Darboe, the commissioner general of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has affirmed that the country's revenue authority will work closely with media in sensitising Gambians on the significance of tax payment, while acknowledging that GRA has a cordial working relationship with the media over the past years.

"GRA will continue to work closely with the media in ensuring that we achieve our fundamental desires. We will strengthen our cordial working relationship and also train Gambian journalists on GRA's laws and other tax related matters."

Yankuba Darboe was speaking recently during the opening of a daylong training for Gambians journalists on Tax Reporting. The training, organised by GRA, was supported by UNDP through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA).

He maintained that GRA strongly believes that the media play a pivotal role in informing and educating the general public and the business community on the importance of tax compliance and the significance of tax revenue in national development.

The forum, Mr. Darboe added, will go a long way in boosting his institution's revenue mobilisation efforts with a view to supporting the implementation of government's tax reform initiatives. He said that the seminar will further cement the good working relationship between the media and GRA; hence this could help in promoting voluntary tax compliance.

"Today's event is special in many aspects for the fact that it is the first tax education forum dedicated to the media fraternity with the objective of widening your understanding on tax revenue collection and processes and procedures and other tax administration matters with reference to the revenue laws."

The seminar, he went on, is being supported by UNDP through MoFEA under the project "Support to Strengthen Capacities of National Institutions Responsible for Economic Management and Evidence-based Policy, Planning and Budgeting to Achieve Inclusive Growth and Poverty Reduction in The Gambia."

Yankuba Darboe said GRA is also engaging other key stakeholders such as regional authorities and business community in a series of programmes aimed at increasing their understanding on revenue management and administration.

"The seminar will also avail us the opportunity to discuss with our stakeholders on new tax reforms and clarify challenges faced by the Authority and taxpayers in the process of collecting the much needed tax revenues for the government."

He thanked the government of The Gambia, UNDP and the MoFEA for the continuous support and cooperation in order to strengthen taxpayer education programmes and other tax legislative initiatives.