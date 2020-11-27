Gambia: High-Level Govt Delegation Attends OIC Foreign Ministers Summit

Niamey, Niger, 26th November 2020: A high-powered Gambia government ministerial delegation, headed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, Hon. MomodouTangara will attend the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on 27- 28th November 2020.

The theme of the Summit is: "United against Terrorism for Peace and Development".

The Summit will discuss pertinent issues of great interest to the Islamic Ummah, including the Gambia-backed Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice. Additionally, the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, terrorism, and extremism, Islamophobia, religious defamation, among other issues, will also be discussed.

Other members of the Gambia delegation include officials from OICGambia, the Ministries of Justice, and Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the President.