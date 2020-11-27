Gambia: GFF Announces Date for Annual General Meeting

27 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

As part of its constitutional requirements, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will go for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday 26th December 2020 at the Football Hotel in Yundum.

The AGM is a top most constitutional requirement for the GFF as one of its core engagements. The event is to present a Report on the activities of the Federation during the year under review, the Draft Budget for the coming year and the Audited Financial Report of the preceding year for the approval of the General Assembly.

Under the stewardship of President Lamin Kaba Bajo, the GFF has not at any point skipped a single AGM since their assumption of office in 2014. The robust performance is a testimony to the Federation's commitment to ensuring best practice in operational efficiencies and the respect attached to defending the GFF Constitution in football management in line with both CAF and FIFA Statutes and the National Laws of The Gambia.

The AGM will be attended by all League Div One and Two Male and Female clubs, allied associations and Regional Football Associations. The event is also expected to be graced by the National Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Source: GFF

