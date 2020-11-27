Gambia: 'Poor Institutional Frameworks Hamper Environmental Management'

27 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

The vice president of The Gambia has outlined that poor institutional and regulatory frameworks are the main obstacles hampering the country's sustainable environmental management.

Dr. Isatou Touray was speaking on Wednesday during National Environment Management Council (NEMA) meeting held at Sir. Dawda K. Jawara conference centre.

Acting as the chair to the council, Dr. Touray maintained that these two factors hampering sustainable environmental management combine with the poor enforcement of existing environmental legislations.

"Environmental issues such as land degradation, biodiversity loss, loss of forest cover, coastal erosion, ineffective waste and pesticides management can severely hamper the development of The Gambia if the situation is left unchecked." she said.

She thus assured that the government of The Gambia would review the existing acts on the NEMA and strengthen its institutional and regulatory frameworks on environment.

Due to the country's geo-physical condition, coupled withits climatic extremes, and high degrees of exposure and vulnerability,she maintained that the country is prone to a wide range of hazards including flash floods, windstorms, disease outbreak amongst others.

The vice president thus called on Gambians to ensure a clean environment so as to ensure a clean Gambia.

For his part, Lamin Dibba, minister of Environment and Natural Resources called for attitudinal change towards the environment, saying'no economy can be sustained without environment'.

"Environment is one of the most important portfolios because without a fertile land, a land which is free of pollutants, it would be difficult to have food systems that would be healthy for our people."

Minister Dibba was however quick to add that environment is important but that so long as 'our attitude remains', it can have consequences on our lives and livelihood.

"Section 6 of the National Environment Management Act, which was established in 1994, has listed the membership of the National Environment Management Council and the objective of the agenda is to recognise the importance of ministries, whose presence is necessary in the council."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.