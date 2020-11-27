Mozambique: Covid-19 - Another Death and 122 New Cases

25 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 122 new cases.

A press release from the Health Ministry announced that the latest victim was a 40 year old Mozambican man from the southern province of Gaza. He was hospitalised in Gaza, but doctors were unable to save him and he died on Sunday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 127.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 224,854 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,619 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 712 were from Maputo city, 471 from Cabo Delgado, 105 from Maputo province, 80 from Gaza, 79 from Niassa, 67 from Sofala, 45 from Nampula, 36 from Zambezia, 12 from Tete, 10 from Manica and two from Inhambane.

Of these tests, 1,497 gave negative results, while 122 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 15,231.

113 of the new cases are Mozambicans, three are South African, three are Portuguese, one is Tanzanian, one Zimbabwean and one Swazi. 84 are men or boys and 38 are women or girls. Eight are children under the age of 15, and six are over 65 years old. For a further six cases, no age information was provided.

The latest batch of cases show that the disease is overwhelmingly concentrated in Maputo. 112 of the cases (92 per cent) were in Maputo city. There were also four cases from Nampula, two from Manica, two from Gaza, one from Maputo province and one from Tete.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 122 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry said that, in the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all of them in Maputo city, but five new cases were admitted (two in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Gaza and one in Zambezia). There are currently 32 people under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards (28 in Maputo, two in Zambezia, one in Matola and one in Tete).

The release added that a further 179 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (108 in Maputo city, 32 in Maputo province, 17 in Nampula, 12 in Gaza and 10 in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 13,408, which is 88 per cent of all coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,692 active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique, divided as follows: Maputo city, 1,510 (89.2 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 38; Sofala, 28; Manica, 25; Gaza, 22; Maputo province, 17; Nampula, 16; Zambezia, 13; Inhambane, 13; Tete, eight; Niassa, two.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.