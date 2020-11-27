South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3 069 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 26 November 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
122587
15,7
Free State
58912
7,6
Gauteng
233995
30,1
KwaZulu-Natal
126866
16,3
Limpopo
18477
2,4
Mpumalanga
31215
4,0
North West
34721
4,5
Northern Cape
23095
3,0
Western Cape
128703
16,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
778571
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
3 119 193
58%
17 460
62%
Public
2 263 885
42%
10 550
38%
Total
5 383 078
28 010
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 25, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 5 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total deaths to 21 289.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
4508
109 170
8 909
Free State
1895
50 532
6 485
Gauteng
5001
-
-
KwaZulu-Natal
3323
117 376
6 167
Limpopo
499
17 662
316
Mpumalanga
614
30 166
435
North West
549
33 115
1 057
Northern Cape
306
20 061
2 728
Western Cape
4594
115 017
9 092
Total
21 289
-
-
Officials from Gauteng Province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, we have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently.