South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3 069 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 26 November 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

122587

15,7

Free State

58912

7,6

Gauteng

233995

30,1

KwaZulu-Natal

126866

16,3

Limpopo

18477

2,4

Mpumalanga

31215

4,0

North West

34721

4,5

Northern Cape

23095

3,0

Western Cape

128703

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

778571

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

3 119 193

58%

17 460

62%

Public

2 263 885

42%

10 550

38%

Total

5 383 078

28 010

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 25, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 5 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total deaths to 21 289.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

4508

109 170

8 909

Free State

1895

50 532

6 485

Gauteng

5001

-

-

KwaZulu-Natal

3323

117 376

6 167

Limpopo

499

17 662

316

Mpumalanga

614

30 166

435

North West

549

33 115

1 057

Northern Cape

306

20 061

2 728

Western Cape

4594

115 017

9 092

Total

21 289

-

-

Officials from Gauteng Province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, we have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently.