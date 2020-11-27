South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3 069 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

26 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 26 November 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

122587

15,7

Free State

58912

7,6

Gauteng

233995

30,1

KwaZulu-Natal

126866

16,3

Limpopo

18477

2,4

Mpumalanga

31215

4,0

North West

34721

4,5

Northern Cape

23095

3,0

Western Cape

128703

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

778571

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

3 119 193

58%

17 460

62%

Public

2 263 885

42%

10 550

38%

Total

5 383 078

28 010

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 25, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 5 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total deaths to 21 289.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

4508

109 170

8 909

Free State

1895

50 532

6 485

Gauteng

5001

-

-

KwaZulu-Natal

3323

117 376

6 167

Limpopo

499

17 662

316

Mpumalanga

614

30 166

435

North West

549

33 115

1 057

Northern Cape

306

20 061

2 728

Western Cape

4594

115 017

9 092

Total

21 289

-

-

Officials from Gauteng Province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, we have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.