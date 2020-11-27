Mozambique: Nampula Authorities Will Screen Displaced People

Maputo — The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula say they will carefully screen all displaced people from the adjacent province of Cabo Delgado before housing them in a new accommodation centre in the locality of Corane.

Cited by the independent television station STV, the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, said the real situation of each potential beneficiary must be ascertained in order to avoid creating "another focus of terrorism".

Islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado, who are now part of the self-styled "Islamic State" terror network, have driven around half a million people from their homes in Cabo Delgado. Thousands of these have fled over the provincial border into Nampula, and the authorities fear that terrorists may have infiltrated this influx of displaced people.

Visiting the Corane resettlement centre on Tuesday, Gondola said the authorities had decided not to transport the displaced directly from the communities where they are currently living to Corane "otherwise we would be exposing the entire centre to danger. What we are doing is protecting the people who are fleeing from dangerous areas. We cannot accept that in the places where we are resettling them they are also exposed to danger".

"We must ensure that all the people who come here do not again go through what they have already gone through once", he added.

There are already about 37,000 displaced people from Cabo Delgado living in Nampula, most of them staying with relatives, friends and other people of good will. So far about 2,000 have been formally resettled. The Nampula provincial government identified the Corane site as a definitive resettlement area, where each household will receive a plot measuring 20 by 30 metres where they can build a house. Each household is also being given one and a half hectares to farm.

But disputes over land have already begun, with local people claiming the land belongs to them, and threatening that they will not allow displaced households to farm there.

Gondola said he knew of the problem, and insisted that the allocation of land will follow the principle of cohabitation between local people and those who have recently arrived from Cabo Delgado. "The important thing", he declared, "is we can state that nobody will be left out".