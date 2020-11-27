Mozambique: Nampula Authorities Will Screen Displaced People

25 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula say they will carefully screen all displaced people from the adjacent province of Cabo Delgado before housing them in a new accommodation centre in the locality of Corane.

Cited by the independent television station STV, the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, said the real situation of each potential beneficiary must be ascertained in order to avoid creating "another focus of terrorism".

Islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado, who are now part of the self-styled "Islamic State" terror network, have driven around half a million people from their homes in Cabo Delgado. Thousands of these have fled over the provincial border into Nampula, and the authorities fear that terrorists may have infiltrated this influx of displaced people.

Visiting the Corane resettlement centre on Tuesday, Gondola said the authorities had decided not to transport the displaced directly from the communities where they are currently living to Corane "otherwise we would be exposing the entire centre to danger. What we are doing is protecting the people who are fleeing from dangerous areas. We cannot accept that in the places where we are resettling them they are also exposed to danger".

"We must ensure that all the people who come here do not again go through what they have already gone through once", he added.

There are already about 37,000 displaced people from Cabo Delgado living in Nampula, most of them staying with relatives, friends and other people of good will. So far about 2,000 have been formally resettled. The Nampula provincial government identified the Corane site as a definitive resettlement area, where each household will receive a plot measuring 20 by 30 metres where they can build a house. Each household is also being given one and a half hectares to farm.

But disputes over land have already begun, with local people claiming the land belongs to them, and threatening that they will not allow displaced households to farm there.

Gondola said he knew of the problem, and insisted that the allocation of land will follow the principle of cohabitation between local people and those who have recently arrived from Cabo Delgado. "The important thing", he declared, "is we can state that nobody will be left out".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.