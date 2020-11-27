Mozambique: Nyusi Discusses Terrorism With Portuguese PM

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday discussed terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the Covid-19 pandemic, in a telephone conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

According to a note from Nyusi's office, Costa encouraged the Mozambican leader to continue managing preventive measures against the pandemic. Nyusi asked Costa for Portuguese support for acquiring vaccines against Covid-19, when these become available.

As for the fight against terrorism, Nyusi updated Costa about the way the terrorists are operating in Cabo Delgado, and thanked Portugal for its solidarity, notably in the European parliament.

He thanked in particular Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for the latest letter he had sent to Nyusi expressing solidarity with Mozambicans in the face of the latest terrorist attacks in Muidumbe district.

The islamist terrorists mounted an offensive into Muidumbe in the first half of this month. Between 31 October and 11 November, the jihadists struck at 11 Muidumbe villages. A report in the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique" said the death toll could have run into hundreds.

Last week, the defence and security forces retook the Muidumbe district capital. 16 terrorists are said to have died in the clashes.

The note from Nyusi's office added that Costa promised Portuguese support for Mozambique in the struggle against armed violence, both in the framework of the European Union and in bilateral cooperation.

"The two heads of government agreed with precision on the type of support to be provided, taking into account the bilateral agreements under way", the note added.