Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Army to Restore Normality to Conflict Zones

25 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday challenged the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) to do all in their power to restore normality to those parts of the country facing armed violence.

Two armed conflicts are currently under way. The more serious is the attack on the northern province of Cabo Delgado by terrorists who have proclaimed their loyalty to the self-styled "Islamic State". The second consists of a string of raids in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala perpetrated by the "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from the country's main opposition party, Renamo.

Addressing the opening session in Maputo of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Ministry of Defence, Nyusi stressed that the task of the defence sector is to maintain the country's sovereignty and consolidate an environment of peace, which will allow the pursuit of development programmes.

"The presence of terrorists on our national territory is a threat to sovereignty", he said. "Fighting this scourge and restoring normality in the regions affected is the main challenge for the defence and security forces in general and for the FADM in particular".

He recommended that, during the sessions of the Coordinating Council, senior office holders in the defence sector should bring sustainable and realistic solutions for the challenges faced by the FADM. "We want armed forces that are more pro-active, disciplined, and courageous and are not hesitant", Nyusi insisted.

He also attacked the use of social media to spread disinformation about the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

"We lament the growing trend towards disinformation and the attempts to manipulate public opinion by inventing facts, which are then publicized by using the platforms provided by social media", Nyusi said.

He was concerned that "in this saga of distorting reality and of publicizing things which are not real, some of the mass media are being used, and, instead of being guided by professionalism, they end up, deliberately or innocently, acting to the advantage of the enemy". Nyusi did not name the media he had in mind.

Nyusi urged all citizens to show vigilance in the fight against terrorism, and demanded that the FADM hold responsible for their acts all those who attack the Mozambican state through the incorrect use of social media.

He urged them "to ascertain the veracity of the facts" and to watch all attempts to spread news and images. "The first vigilance comes from you", he told his audience, "you must not be deliberately denigrated while you watch passively and hold nobody responsible for these acts".

Nyusi urged the Defence Ministry and the FADM General Staff to provide operational and logistical resources for the troops, and to ensure that, at the end of each month, all soldiers receive the allowances to which they are entitled.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.