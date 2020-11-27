Egypt: Awqaf, Emigration Ministers Open 3 Mosques in Damietta At Total Cost of Egp 20 Mln

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Emigration Minister Nabila Makram and Damietta Governor Manal Awad inaugurated on Friday three mosques in Ras el Bar city.

The three mosques have been established at a total cost of EGP 20 million. The Awqaf minister said Damietta city is witnessing a surge in building mosques, especially those established via self efforts.

The Egyptian State under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has carried out mega projects with the aim of accommodating workers and providing job opportunities, he added.