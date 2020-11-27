Egypt: Awqaf, Emigration Ministers Open 3 Mosques in Damietta At Total Cost of Egp 20 Mln

27 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Emigration Minister Nabila Makram and Damietta Governor Manal Awad inaugurated on Friday three mosques in Ras el Bar city.

The three mosques have been established at a total cost of EGP 20 million. The Awqaf minister said Damietta city is witnessing a surge in building mosques, especially those established via self efforts.

The Egyptian State under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has carried out mega projects with the aim of accommodating workers and providing job opportunities, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.