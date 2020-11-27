South Africa: EC Municipal Official Arrested for R4.8 Million Covid-19 Irregularities

27 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Hawks have pounced on an OR Tambo Municipality official in connection with the COVID-19 Relief Fund tender fraud worth over R4.8 million.

Whippery Services Manager, Phumzile Johnson Gwadiso, 48, was on Friday morning arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Crime Investigation team for her role in the alleged crime. She later appeared before the Umtata Magistrates Court, where she was released on R50 000 bail.

In a statement, the Hawks said Gwadiso's arrest was preceded by that of Pumza Poshee Gambula, director of Phathilizwi Training Institute, who was arrested on 22 October 2020.

The Hawks investigation, conducted in partnership with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), revealed that Gambula submitted fraudulent documents to various municipalities, purporting that she conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns for the prevention and containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the rural communities of Port St Johns Local, King Sabatha Dalindyebo and Mhlonto local municipalities.

"Further investigation has revealed that the arrested municipal manager worked in cahoots with Gambula. He allegedly signed-off invoices for payments confirming that the campaign took place. This enabled the payments to be processed to the supplier," the Hawks said in a statement.

Gwadiso was subsequently granted R50 000 bail, and the matter postponed to 25 January 2021.

Meanwhile, Gambula, who is on R20 000 bail, is also expected back in court on the same date.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.