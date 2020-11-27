Ghana: 4 in Trouble for Stealing Excavator Parts

27 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Four persons have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 each with two sureties each by the Enchi District Magistrate court for allegedly stealing excavator parts valued GH¢20,000.

Kofi Baah, 28, small scale miner, Kwame Prince, 25, farmer, Kwame Amoah, 24, mason, and Ibrahim Mohammed, 27, scrap dealer, were all residents of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and dishonestly receiving, and are expected to reappear before the court, on December 4.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court, presided by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant is the Manager of Collins Ventures, an excavator rental company, at Achimfo.

The court heard that on October 20, this year, the complainant had a tip-off that Baah, Prince and Amoah sneaked into the company's premises and stole an excavator engine, alternator, starter, injectors, four heavy duty batteries and injector pipes worth GH¢20,000.00.

Prosecution said the complainant reported the theft to the police at Enchi and the three were arrested.

Inspector Agyare said Baah later led the police to the shop of Mohammed where some of the stolen excavator parts were retrieved.

Prosecutor said on October 27, Mohammed was also apprehended and after investigations, accused were charged with the offense and arraigned.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.