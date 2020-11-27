North Africa: Justice Minister Attends 36th Council of Arab Justice Ministers

27 November 2020
Rabat — Justice Minister Mohamed BenAbdelkader took part on Thursday in the 36th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers, which was held by teleconference.

This session enabled to discuss the concerns of Arab countries in the field of judicial and legal cooperation, by presenting mechanisms and decisions aimed at developing the legal framework for the fight against crime in all its forms in Arab countries and to protect categories living in precariousness in the Arab world, said a press release from the Justice Ministry.

Arab agreements relating to the fight against terrorism and its financing, the crime of money laundering and the fight against cybercrime were on the agenda of the meeting, added the department, noting that a series of decisions have been made with a view to the implementation of these treaties at the level of the Arab region.

Speaking during this session, Benabdelkader stressed that the Kingdom, which is constantly concerned with promoting inter-Arab and international cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism and the prevention of extremism, concluded, on October 6 with the UN, a headquarters agreement for the establishment in Morocco of the Office for counterterrorism and training in Africa, the first of its kind on the continent.

This body aims to strengthen the capacities of member countries through the implementation of national training programs in the field of the fight against terrorism.

