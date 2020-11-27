South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - Irreverent Reflections On the Nature of Hate

analysis

'Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm' will make you grin and gasp almost as much as its predecessor did, but the implications of its jokes are darker and more damning of the conservative American public.

In 2006, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, famous at the time for his fictional persona Ali G, smashed the box office with his irreverent mockumentary (or shockumentary as it was subsequently dubbed) Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. "Great success!"

Armed with an exaggerated unrecognisable accent; nonsense Kazakh which is mostly appropriated Hebrew, razor-sharp improvisational ability, and a willingness to thrust himself into embarrassing and dangerous situations, Cohen's new persona was able to send up all the touchiest aspects of American culture. Islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia, misogyny, greed, and crucially, widespread ignorance about the rest of the world.

Borat's rapid rise to fame made it impossible for Cohen to pull off his silly candid pranks, so he retired the character in 2007. None of Cohen's films since Borat have come close to the same edginess and popular acclaim, until now.

'Borat Subsequent Movie Film'

In late October 2020, Amazon Studios released Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American...