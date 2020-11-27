South Africa: On 'Gatherations' - a Caravan of Camels and a Hug of Teddy Bears

analysis

Sitting around a campfire after a day's game-watching, beers in hand, talk often turns from what was seen that day to how to describe creatures in clusters. Here's some information that could bag you admiration and a free beer.

It began, evidently, long ago and with animal poop. Gentlemen hunters in 14th-century France needed to identify the droppings of their prey in terms not considered coarse. The invention of new words caught their fancy and extended to what was termed "gatherations" of both humans and animals.

Early that century, a book called L'Art de vénerie by a huntsman, Guillaume Twici, listed three types of droppings and three terms for animal clusters. One Gaston Fébus extended this to seven in a hunter's guide named Le Livre de chasse. By the time the name game reached Britain as a pamphlet by a Mr Egerton in 1452, there were 70 gatherations.

The Boke of Seynt Albans - written by Dame Juliana Berners in 1486 to instruct "gentill menn and honest persons in the arts necessary to an English gentill mann" - pushed the number to 165.

Vénerie also threw in suggestions for human "nouns of assembly" such as a blast of hunters, a...