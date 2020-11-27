Lesotho: Covid-19 Shock At Leribe Craft Centre

25 November 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Limpho Sello

IN a shocking development, the Leribe Craft Centre has recorded 43 cases of Covid-19, the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) has said.

NACOSEC risk and communication expert Baroane Phenethi told the Lesotho Times yesterday that the 43 cases were discovered after 63 students presented with influenza-like symptoms at Motebang Hospital in Leribe.

This was after a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 on 3 November 2020.

Mr Phenethi said the 63 students were then taken to hospital with what they had initially thought was a common cough.

"At Motebang, 47 of the 63 students were then tested and it was found that 43 of them were all positive for Covid-19," Mr Phenethi said.

"The 47 specimens were collected on 3 November and taken to the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) where they were tested on 5 November 2020 and the results were sent back to the district where the school collected them on 9 November.

"Out of the 47 specimens, 43 of them were positive, two remain probable cases while one has been cleared."

During their investigations, Mr Phenethi said they found that the students caught a cold while cleaning a flooded classroom after a pipe burst on 15 October and they all believed it was a common flue from the cold they caught on the day.

All the students who tested positive for Covid-19 are admitted at Motebang Hospital where they are recovering.

"While cases have only been recorded at Leribe Craft Centre, we however, held awareness campaigns conscientising the communities about Covid-19 and its dangers."

NACOSEC is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation in the awareness campaigns that are covering the rest of the district.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.