South Africa: Racism By and Against Indian South Africans Poisons Our Land

27 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

For years now, the EFF has been able to threaten and insult people of Indian descent without consequence. The failure of the ANC to deal with the chauvinism in its ranks, and to take a principled position against the EFF, has turned many Indian people away from the party.

In November 1860, the Truro arrived in Durban harbour from Madras, carrying the first 342 indentured labourers brought from India to work on the sugar plantations of colonial Natal. When slavery was outlawed across the British empire in 1833, the colonial authorities turned to indenture as a new form of labour to work the lucrative sugar plantations.

People dispossessed by English colonialism in India were recruited as indentured workers and sent to colonial Natal, Mauritius and the Caribbean. In South Africa, the anniversary of the landing of the Truro has come to be an annual commemoration of indenture, and the community it founded. It is much like how the landing of the Windrush, which brought the first batch of post-war migrants to the UK from Jamaica in 1948, is remembered in the UK.

It is often said that the first people from India arrived on these shores on the Truro in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

