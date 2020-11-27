Mauritius: The reply of the director of public prosecutions (DPP)

27 November 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Below is the reply of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to the open letter sent to his office in these columns.

We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the celerity with which the matter was treated in the public interest. We received the reply below on the day following the publication of the request we made to his office. It is a major landmark in transparency and public accountability. We hope the other institutions follow suit in the public interest.

Du jamais-vu dans l'histoire politico-criminelle et financière du pays : le Premier ministre en fonction fait face à une enquête de l'ICAC. Ne vous embarrassez plus à essayer de comprendre en cherchant tous les articles. Le scandale est simple et ici vous retrouverez tout en un clic.

