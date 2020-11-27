South Africa: Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Hosts Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards

Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020: A celebration of entrepreneurial resilience
The Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (WCERA) took place as a hybrid virtual event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) last night (26 November 2020), during which twelve inspiring entrepreneurs were recognised for their hard-work and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ntombi Nonxuba from Rise Uniforms winning the title of "Business of the Year".
Rise Uniforms is based in the Philippi area, employs 46 people from the surrounding area and is a manufacturer and supplier of locally produced uniforms, corporate wear and complementary garments. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ntombi pivoted her business to also provide Personal Protective Equipment and in so doing was able to keep her business going and her staff employed during a very challenging time. A well-deserved winner!
Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020 winners:
Category
Company name
Owner
Youth-owned Business: Winner
Ground Culture
Sebastian Daniels
Youth-owned Business: Runner-up
Veldt Boerdery
Ansell Langeveldt
Woman-owned Business: Winner
Rise Uniforms
Ntombi Nonxuba
Woman-owned Business: Runner-up
The Wren Design
Wendren Setzer
Township Business: Winner
4Roomed eKasi Culture
Abigail Mbalo
Township Business: Runner-up
Ntlantsana Accountants and Auditors
Simphiwe Joseph
Social Enterprise: Winner
Genesis Community IT Initiative
Llewellyn Scholtz
Social Enterprise: Runner
Click Africa Digital Pty
Jade Wyngaardt
Most Innovative Business: Winner
Hout Bay Air Water
Ray de vries
Most Innovative Business: Runner-up
Renegade Wine
Jaap Pijl
Emerging Business: Winner
Aizatron
Ansu Sooful
Emerging Business: Runner-up
Contour Enviro Group
Sabelo Lindani
Now in its eighth year, the Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (WCERA) celebrates the hard work of entrepreneurs and their contribution to job creation and economic growth in the Western Cape. Importantly also, the winning businesses are awarded with prize money and business support services that will help them to sustain or expand their organisations.
Congratulating all the winners during the keynote address, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said: "Our entrepreneurs deserve to be celebrated because they play a critical role not only in creating jobs, but they also support skills development and provide opportunities for those who need it most. And they are role models for others, especially young people, who can learn from them and be inspired to start their own businesses. We support and encourage our entrepreneurs, now more than ever, because their entrepreneurial spirit is exactly what we need as we continue to fight both a health pandemic and an unemployment pandemic in the Western Cape.
"And so, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to our many initiatives to support businesses, we have also been working hard to support entrepreneurs in the Western Cape. I'm incredibly proud that we have been able to help our entrepreneurs, because it is their brave leap into the unknown that results in disruption, in competition, in better ways of working and in the new ideas that we need to bounce back in the Western Cape."