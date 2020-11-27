South Africa: Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Hosts Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards

press release

Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020: A celebration of entrepreneurial resilience

The Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (WCERA) took place as a hybrid virtual event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) last night (26 November 2020), during which twelve inspiring entrepreneurs were recognised for their hard-work and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ntombi Nonxuba from Rise Uniforms winning the title of "Business of the Year".

Rise Uniforms is based in the Philippi area, employs 46 people from the surrounding area and is a manufacturer and supplier of locally produced uniforms, corporate wear and complementary garments. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ntombi pivoted her business to also provide Personal Protective Equipment and in so doing was able to keep her business going and her staff employed during a very challenging time. A well-deserved winner!

Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards 2020 winners:

Category

Company name

Owner

Youth-owned Business: Winner

Ground Culture

Sebastian Daniels

Youth-owned Business: Runner-up

Veldt Boerdery

Ansell Langeveldt

Woman-owned Business: Winner

Rise Uniforms

Ntombi Nonxuba

Woman-owned Business: Runner-up

The Wren Design

Wendren Setzer

Township Business: Winner

4Roomed eKasi Culture

Abigail Mbalo

Township Business: Runner-up

Ntlantsana Accountants and Auditors

Simphiwe Joseph

Social Enterprise: Winner

Genesis Community IT Initiative

Llewellyn Scholtz

Social Enterprise: Runner

Click Africa Digital Pty

Jade Wyngaardt

Most Innovative Business: Winner

Hout Bay Air Water

Ray de vries

Most Innovative Business: Runner-up

Renegade Wine

Jaap Pijl

Emerging Business: Winner

Aizatron

Ansu Sooful

Emerging Business: Runner-up

Contour Enviro Group

Sabelo Lindani

Now in its eighth year, the Western Cape Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (WCERA) celebrates the hard work of entrepreneurs and their contribution to job creation and economic growth in the Western Cape. Importantly also, the winning businesses are awarded with prize money and business support services that will help them to sustain or expand their organisations.

Congratulating all the winners during the keynote address, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said: "Our entrepreneurs deserve to be celebrated because they play a critical role not only in creating jobs, but they also support skills development and provide opportunities for those who need it most. And they are role models for others, especially young people, who can learn from them and be inspired to start their own businesses. We support and encourage our entrepreneurs, now more than ever, because their entrepreneurial spirit is exactly what we need as we continue to fight both a health pandemic and an unemployment pandemic in the Western Cape.

"And so, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to our many initiatives to support businesses, we have also been working hard to support entrepreneurs in the Western Cape. I'm incredibly proud that we have been able to help our entrepreneurs, because it is their brave leap into the unknown that results in disruption, in competition, in better ways of working and in the new ideas that we need to bounce back in the Western Cape."