South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha Sends Message of Support to Victims of Hail-Storm Disaster

27 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo premier sends a message of support to victims of hail-storm disaster

Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha sends his message of support to the families affected by severe hail storm that left them homeless. The hail storm blew off roofs, damaged cars and electricity powerlines at Seshego and surrounding areas.

The Premier has directed the MEC for Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) Basikopo Makamu, Executive Mayors of Capricorn District Cllr John Mpe and Polokwane Cllr Thembi Nkadimeng to spearhead the process of mitigating the disaster and report to him.

The Provincial Government applauds the Executive Mayors and CoGHSTA Disaster Management Center for their speedy response to this devastating incident. A Multidisciplinary Task Team has been established to assist in managing this unfortunate occurrence.

"We implore on the private sector, business community, civil society and anyone to lend a hand in this regard", said Mathabatha.

