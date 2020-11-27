Ethiopia: Abiy Says TPLF Crackdown Was Necessary, Agrees to Dialogue With 'Legal' Political Parties

@AbiyAhmedAli
Ethiopian Prime Minister meeting with envoys from the African Union - former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.
27 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Friday said the military crackdown on the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was a necessary operation to protect the country from impunity.

"Failure to do so would nurture a culture of impunity with devastating cost to the survival of the country," a dispatch from his Office said.

At a meeting with African Union Special Envoys, Dr Abiy said the TPLF had consistently violated laws and threatened to break up the country.

African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa (South African President) had on November 20, 2020 appointed former Presidents Joachim Chissano (Mozambique), Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (Liberia) and Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa) to mediate in the Tigray crisis.

Dr Abiy was meeting the special envoys, a week after they were appointed.

Addis Ababa has spent the last week pushing back pressure to negotiate with the TPLF, which was once the ruling party in Ethiopia but is now termed a 'junta.'

Despite calls to slow down on the crackdown, Abiy told the AU envoys he will continue with the operation against the TPLF. The meeting on Friday suggested there won't be dialogue or mediation with the TPLF.

According to the Prime Minister, Addis Ababa in fact already established a "multi-party provisional administration of Tigray, in towns and cities under Federal command to enable provision of government services."

He, however, offered to have dialogue with "civil society and community representatives in the Regional State of Tigray as well as political parties operating legally within the region."

On Thursday, Abiy ordered the final phase of the operation targeting TPLF in the Tigray capital in Makelle. Rights group warned civilians could be harmed, and called for special humanitarian corridors to be created to ensure supplies reach the vulnerable.

Abiy said he will soon "identify and announce" a humanitarian assistance route for delivery of relief "coordinated by the Ministry of Peace."

Communication lines to Tigray have been blocked, making it difficult to verify the official narrative by Addis Ababa. The government of Ethiopia, however, blames the TPLF for cutting the lines.

The fighting has caused as many as 42,000 refugees to flee to neighbouring Sudan. And although Abiy said his government was erecting four camps to host displaced citizens, Ethiopian forces were on Thursday accused of preventing fleeing Ethiopians from going into Sudan.

Read the original article on East African.

More on This
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Ethiopia Rejects AU Offer to Mediate Tigray Conflict - Report
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.