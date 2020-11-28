Ethiopia: Nat'l Defense Force Controls Strategic Places Around Mekelle City

ENA
An Ethiopian commander, General Bacha Debele, addresses the media ahead of the Prime Minister's statement that Tigray's capital was under the control of central government forces.
27 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Defense Force announced that it has taken control of strategic positions around Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, that would enable it to seize members of the TPLF junta.

Since the start of the law enforcement operation, the people of Tigray have shown solidarity by not firing a single bullet on the army from day one, it was learned.

Presently, the defense force has fully liberated Hawzen, al-Najashi, Adikeyeh, Maimesanon, Hewane and Wukro from the junta.

The final law enforcement operation was launched following the refusal of the TPLF junta to make use of the government's 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

Training Main Department Head of the National Defense Force, Lieutenant General Hassan Ibrahim told ENA that the final phase of the operation has been successful as more towns in the regional state have been liberated from the junta.

As a result, the army which moved on the Adwa front not only took control of Hawzen, Abraha Weatsbeha and Wukro, but also captured Agula in half a day.

Now the army is advancing towards Mesobo Mountain near Mekele and this strategic place will enable it to liberate Mekele within a few days, according to Lieutenant General Hassan.

On second front, the army pushed from Adigrat to Senkata, Al-Najashi, and controlled Wukro.

On the third Raya front, it took control of Adikeyeh and Hewane, marching forward by breaking all forts, the head added.

He said the task of controlling the criminal group in Mekelle is set to be the final chapter when the army makes adequate preparation to put them in custody.

According to him, the people of Tigray have demonstrated their support for the National Defense Force in the efforts it is exerting to capture the members of the junta.

Read the original article on ENA.

