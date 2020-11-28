Nigeria: Hisbah Bars Radio Station From Use of 'Black Friday' in Kano

28 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has instructed Cool FM Nigeria, Kano Office to stop using the phrase 'Black Friday'.

In a letter signed by the Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Muhammad Ali on behalf of the Commander General of the Hisbah Board Kano and obtained by THISDAY yesterday, said the notice takes immediate effect.

"I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of complaints for the conduct of BLACK FRIDAY SALES on 27th November, 2020 instant," the letter said.

Hisbah however said that considering the fact that Kano was a Muslim dominated state, Fridays must not be called black Friday.

The letter reads: "Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of the Friday as "Black Friday" and further inform you that, majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a Holy Day.

"In view of the foregoing you are requested to stop calling the day as Black Friday with immediate effect and note that Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding the occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace , harmony and stability in the state."

An official of the Radio station in Kano confirmed receipt of the letter from the Hisbah.

