Nigeria: Ibori Golf Club Inaugural Tournament Ends in Style

The Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) 2020 Captain Inaugural Tournament held at the club's golf course in Asaba, Delta State, ended in grand style.

At the end of the two-day event that started with registration and cocktail party penultimate Friday, while the tournament teed-off last Saturday, winners emerged in different categories featured at the event.

The tournament organised by the IGCC Captain, Mr. Alfred Ebreneyin, featured over 159 golfers across the country who competed for laurels at the event.

Chido Egwuonwu emerged overall best in the men's category with a net score of 75 to beat the duo of Chukwuka Monye and Patrick Onukwu to second and third places having both netted 86 respectively.

The ladies category ended in favour of Joy Solomon, who recorded 78 net to lift the trophy, just as Rita Izoje placed first runner-up with 81 net while second runner-up went to Angela Uwabor, having played 83 net.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes and trophies at the club house, club captain was full of thanks to all the participants who came from across the country to play at the tournament.

Ebreneyin who lived up to his promise of organising a well and befitting tournament noted that he was overwhelmed by the turnout, adding that the tournament was hitch-free and well organised with COVID-19 protocols.

He said: "In fact, I give all the glory to Almighty God for the turnout. It is almost unprecedented in our annual tournaments for such a turnout. I appreciate Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu who graced and played the tournament too.

Tam Brisbe won the veteran men cadre with 84 net ahead of Edward Evron, who had 85 net, as Ike Oduah settled for third place with 87 net.

Also, Magreta Attoh lifted the ladies event with 71 net.