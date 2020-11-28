Nigeria: More Nigerian Players Expected to Make NBA Draft

28 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Fifteen years after Ike Diogu was a first-round NBA draft pick, Nigerians are setting records.

Diogu was the lone Nigerian-American among a group of international players selected back in 2005. This year, a whole starting five and then some could be built from all the picks with Nigerian ties.

"I saw the wave that was coming, but I was just happy the rest of the world got to see it," said the 37-year-old Diogu, the captain of Nigerian national team.

The NBA hailed last week's draft as "historic" because for the first time two players from Nigeria were first-rounders, and another six who have at least one Nigerian parent were also picked.

As the rookies sign their first contracts ahead of the NBA season scheduled to start December 22, now comes the hard part of making the team and getting playing time.

Selected ninth overall by the Golden State Warriors, Diogu had thought he would be a cornerstone of a rebuilding franchise. But he was traded during his second season.

"It's good to mentally prepare yourself that anything can happen," Diogu said in an interview from Rwanda, where the Nigerian national team is playing this week.

Diogu, who played at Arizona State, hopes his fellow Nigerians and other draft picks avoid the pitfalls he encountered. He recalled thinking he needed to impress as a rookie by flashing his full repertoire of post moves. But a coach told him," 'you're making the game too complicated.'"

"Make the game simple," Diogu said. "Play your style of basketball and let the game come to you, instead of of going out there and pressing."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.