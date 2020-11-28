Nigeria/Sierra Leone: After Sierra Leone Draws, Super Eagles Drop On FIFA Ranking

28 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The Nigerian team maintained its fourth place in Africa on the FIFA ranking.

Two draws - one 4-4 and the other 0-0 - ensured the Super Eagles dropped down the FIFA ranking board from 32nd to the 35th-ranked football team in the world. The Nigerian team though maintained its fourth place in Africa, four places below Algeria.

In the first of two Nations Cup qualifiers against the Leone Stars on November 13, The Eagles led 4-0 after 29 minutes but allowed themselves to be pegged back to 4-4 by full time. On account of the two points garnered against their better-ranked Nigerians, the John Keister-managed side rose four places - from 120 to 116.

Before that, the Eagles had lost to Algeria and drawn with Tunisia in two friendly matches in October. After the insipid display against the Sierra Leoneans, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, called for a restructuring of the team while many Nigerians asked that the coach, Gernot Rohr, be sacked.

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, has however backed the coach, saying he is on course to meet all the targets the federation set for him. Nigeria's next matches are scheduled for March 2021.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.