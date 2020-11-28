Africa: 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers Preview - Nigeria Take On Rwanda

Basketball champs -Afrobasket 2021
28 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The D'Tigers will be hoping to complete a 3rd consecutive victory over Rwanda come Saturday.

Nigeria's national men's basketball team, D'Tigers, are up against hosts Rwanda on Saturday evening, chasing a second consecutive win. While Nigeria beat South Sudan by 20 points on Thursday, Rwanda lost to Mali by six points.

The D'Tigers will be hoping to complete a 3rd consecutive victory over Rwanda come Saturday at the FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers in Kigali. Nigeria faced Rwanda twice en route the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in 2018, demolishing them twice - posting triple-digit victories in both landslide victories; 111-70 and 108 - 53.

PREMIUM TIMES discussed the game with Femi Adefeso, who explained what he saw last Thursday and what he expects Mike Brown to tweak on Saturday.

"Coach Mike Brown will hope the boys can replicate the dominant display against the host who lost their first match to Mali by six points on Thursday," Adefeso stated.

The D'Tigers needed to hold off a third quarter fight back from South Sudan who managed to reduce a double-digit lead to eight points before being held to just seven points in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a 20-point blowout victory for the Nigerians.

"Brown will be looking to help his team trump the 40% accuracy from the three-point line on Saturday. The three-pointers and fast break points was a huge advantage for the Nigerians in their victory over South Sudan and most likely they will be relying on the same when they match up against Rwanda who need a win to stay in contention."

Nigeria's last match will be against Mali on Sunday.

