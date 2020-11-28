Nigeria: Lbmm - Official Trailer of Nigeria's First Cinematic Feature-Length Animated Film Drops

28 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

by Emmanuel Okogba

The countdown to Nigeria's first feature-length animated film with a cinematic release has begun in earnest following the release of the official trailer for the ground-breaking movie - Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters!

Starring Nollywood stars Bimbo Akintola, Patrick Doyle, Kalu lkeagwu, Bola Edwards, the film also features popular Instagram comic and actor, Francis Sule, and bubbly tween-actors, David and Jessica Edwards among others.

Ecstatic fans across the world have seen snippets in the teasers released by the film's producers - Hot Ticket Productions - in July and October of this year. The newly-released trailer gives an even more enthralling glimpse into the LBMM world.

Bukky, an excited young girl - who is insistent that her name should always be spelt properly - appears to have made a once-in-a-life-time wish that transforms her into a bucket! Other scenes from the trailer show some colourful pidgin-speaking characters - Mopps, Cupsticks, Slipperhead and many more. The vibrant and odd characters in the LBMM trailer give an interesting peep into what moviegoers can expect when the film premieres on Friday, December 11, 2020.

LBMM will pave the way for exciting movies that can provide succour, entertainment and history lessons for families during the festive season.

Preparations are underway for a star-studded private screening slated for Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.