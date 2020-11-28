Nigeria: Lbmm - Official Trailer of Nigeria's First Cinematic Feature-Length Animated Film Drops

by Emmanuel Okogba

The countdown to Nigeria's first feature-length animated film with a cinematic release has begun in earnest following the release of the official trailer for the ground-breaking movie - Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters!

Starring Nollywood stars Bimbo Akintola, Patrick Doyle, Kalu lkeagwu, Bola Edwards, the film also features popular Instagram comic and actor, Francis Sule, and bubbly tween-actors, David and Jessica Edwards among others.

Ecstatic fans across the world have seen snippets in the teasers released by the film's producers - Hot Ticket Productions - in July and October of this year. The newly-released trailer gives an even more enthralling glimpse into the LBMM world.

Bukky, an excited young girl - who is insistent that her name should always be spelt properly - appears to have made a once-in-a-life-time wish that transforms her into a bucket! Other scenes from the trailer show some colourful pidgin-speaking characters - Mopps, Cupsticks, Slipperhead and many more. The vibrant and odd characters in the LBMM trailer give an interesting peep into what moviegoers can expect when the film premieres on Friday, December 11, 2020.

LBMM will pave the way for exciting movies that can provide succour, entertainment and history lessons for families during the festive season.

Preparations are underway for a star-studded private screening slated for Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria